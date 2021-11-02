Udhampur: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi interacted with Kargil War Veer Naris of 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles at his official residence in Udhampur. Erstwhile Commanding Officer of the unit, Lt Gen Joshi honoured them and assured them of all possible support for their well-being and professional empowerment of their children. During the interaction, he thanked Vishal Batra, brother of Captain Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra for sponsoring the visit.

Lt Gen Joshi has been maintaining cordial relations with Veer Naris and War Veterans and has been reaching out to them for their family welfare. Facilitated by Northern Command Headquarters, Veer Naris had visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on November 1.

