Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): North India's largest kitchen for providing quality mid-day meals to at least 25,000 school-going children will be opened on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The hi-tech kitchen equipped with modern cooking appliances has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 13 crore and the building is situated on a sprawling three acres.

The magnificent building has been built in the Ardali Bazar locality. The kitchen is equipped with a modern machine for preparing different dishes, including rice, dal (pulses), vegetable curry and chapatis on a largescale. The kitchen can provide food to one lakh children. At present, the hi-tech facility will cater to the needs of children studying in 143 primary schools in the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh.

The kitchen will start functioning after its inauguration at 2 pm on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister will also interact with 20 children on the occasion. Several personnel deputed at the kitchen will take care of cleanliness and hygiene during the preparation and serving of the food.