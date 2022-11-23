Malda: KLO (Kamtapur Liberation Organisation) militant group leader Malkhan Singh on Tuesday night while being taken to police custody from the Malda District Court claimed that North Bengal will be termed as a union territory by December. However, Nisith Pramanik, the Minister of State of Home affairs, said that he is unaware of any such developments. This has come after the issue of Bengal's division has been floating in the air for quite some time now.

A few days ago, CGPA leader Anant Roy made a similar announcement about North Bengal being declared as a UT in December after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Several leaders of the Bengal BJP are saying the same thing but there has not been any official comment on it yet.

Malkhan Singh was recently arrested by the special task force of the state police under the Arms Act from Kharibari in Jalpaiguri. He was then produced before the Malda District Court, wherein the judge remanded him in police custody for five days. While leaving the court Singh said: "I was called by the Chief Minister of Assam to discuss North Bengal's separation. By the end of December, North Bengal will be declared a union territory."

Refuting the claims, Minister of State Nisith Pramanik said, "Until now, no decision has been taken to make North Bengal a union territory. When the decision will be made, everyone will know."