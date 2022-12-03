Darjeeling: For the first time in its chequered history dating back more than six decades, the University of North Bengal on Saturday got a female registrar in Professor Nupur Das, who will be undertaking duties for the next two months.

As per university sources, Professor Das, also the principal secretary of the university's Council for Undergraduate Studies (Arts, Science, Commerce and Law), will handle both designations during this tenure. She replaces Prof. Pranab Ghosh to the post.

"This is the first time in the history of the university that a woman has been appointed as the registrar . We are impressed. I also thank Prof. Ghosh for his tireless contribution. I am very happy. I will try my best to fulfill my responsibility ," she told ETV Bharat.

Pranab Ghosh, who has served as the Registrar (Officiating) for almost two years, has now been appointed the Director of the Research and Development Cell of the university.

The charge was officially handed over in the presence of Professor Om Prakash Mishra, the Vice Chancellor of the varsity. Prof Mishra also expressed gratitude to the outgoing registrar Prof. Pranab Ghosh for his expertise in the smooth functioning of the University administration during his tenure.