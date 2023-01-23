Kochi: Three students from a private school in Kakkanad in the Ernakulum district tested positive for the Norovirus on Monday. The school where the students study has been shut down for three days to avoid the spread of the highly contagious virus. Meanwhile, some reports also claim that the parents of the infected are also suspected to have contracted the virus.

The infection was confirmed after the three affected students showed symptoms of the virus including diarrhea and vomiting. They are currently admitted to a hospital for treatment. The authorities have meanwhile recommended other students of the school to undergo medical tests. The Norovirus had infected two young children in Thiruvananthapuram in June 2022, which is its last reported occurrence in the country.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus, also referred to as stomach flu, is a highly contagious virus, usually transmitted through contaminated food, water, and surfaces. The primary route is oral-fecal. It belongs to a group of viruses that cause stomach flu and inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines. Other symptoms are severe vomiting and diarrhea. The virus usually has a mild impact on healthy adults but it can turn serious if it infects young children or the elderly, especially those who have chronic health conditions like diabetes.

How does Norovirus spread?

Research identifies Norovirus as an animal-borne disease that is transmitted through contaminated food and water. The virus is highly contagious and can spread through contact with the infected person. This virus can spread through the feces and vomit of an infected person.

Symptoms of Norovirus

The key symptoms of Norovirus infection include abdominal pain, vomiting, confusion, headache and body aches, diarrhea, and fever. Severe vomiting and diarrhea can turn dangerous for a patient.

What to do if infected with Norovirus?

Those infected with Norovirus should take complete rest at home after seeking medical assistance. They should drink plenty of ORS solution and boiled water. If dehydration worsens, the patient should be shifted to hospital immediately. The incubation period for the virus is around two days after the illness. Hence, any person with such symptoms should ensure limited contact during the period.

How to prevent Norovirus infection?

One must maintain cleanliness and personal hygiene and keep the surroundings tidy. Washing hands thoroughly with soap before eating and after going to the toilet goes a long way in dealing with such viruses.

People who work with animals should be doubly cautious. Unfiltered and untreated water should be avoided and one must drink only boiled or treated water. Fruits and vegetables should be washed thoroughly before consumption.

How can Norovirus be treated?

The infection is largely self-limiting and lasts mostly for 2-3 days. Though it de-energizes patients badly, patients in good health and age can deal with it by staying hydrated and taking the proper amount of rest. So far, there are no vaccines available for the disease.