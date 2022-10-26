New Delhi: Responding to the farewell speech that the outgoing Chinese envoy Sun Weidong delivered on Tuesday, External Affairs minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the normalization of India-China relations is in the interest of both countries, of Asia, and the world at large. He emphasized that peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential.

"Received Ambassador Sun Weidong of China for a farewell call. Emphasized that the development of India-China relations is guided by the 3 Mutuals. Peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential," EAM Dr. Jaishankar tweeted. "The normalization of India-China relations is in the interest of both countries, of Asia and the world at large," he added.

In his farewell speech on Tuesday, the outgoing Chinese envoy Sun Weidong said there is enough room in the world for both India and China -- who have been in conflict since the Ladakh border dispute in 2020 -- to flourish together, while also emphasizing the need to resolve issues. "There is enough room in the world for China and India to develop together, and two countries and peoples should have enough wisdom to find a way to live in peace and achieve win-win cooperation between the two big neighboring and emerging countries," Sun said.

As he prepared to leave after serving as the Chinese ambassador to India since July 2019, Sun also stressed the need to uphold the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs. "We should always keep the important consensus reached by the two State Leaders as guidance, enhance communication and cooperation, seek common ground while reserving differences, and properly handle the differences," he said.

In his farewell speech, Sun further said it is only natural for important neighbors like China and India to have some differences but the key is how to handle the differences. "We should be aware that the common interests of the two countries are greater than differences," the Chinese ambassador added. The Chinese envoy reiterated that both India-China should break out of the "geopolitics trap" and find a new path that is different from the past.

Since the beginning of the border conflict, India and China have been engaged in several diplomatic and military level talks to resolve the border issue at LAC. The outgoing Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong is leaving office at a time both sides are struggling to manage the ties that have been downgraded, following the Galwan valley clash in 2020.