New Delhi: The Patiala House court in New Delhi on Monday listed the hearing on a defamation complaint filed by Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi for March 25. Nora recently filed a defamation suit against fellow Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and various media organisations in a Delhi court. Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez both were recently questioned by different investigation agencies in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others.

The matter was listed before Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Kapil Gupta on Saturday, but the matter could not be taken up as the concerned magistrate was on official training. On December 19, 2022, the court noted that counsel for the complainant sought some time to file a list of witnesses. The complainant is at liberty to file appropriate documents on or before the next date of hearing.

Nora through complaint claimed that Jacqueline Fernandez's statement has caused harm to her reputation and for malicious reasons. Nora Fatehi in criminal defamation case stated that she is aggrieved of defamatory remarks made by Jacqueline Fernandez initially which was further carried forward and circulated by the other accused persons (media organizations), all of whom were acting in connivance with each other, and a conspiracy by Jacqueline Fernandez to ensure the financial, social, and personal the downfall of the complainant (Fatehi) was hatched and enacted by the said actions.

Fatehi in the defamation case alleged that Jacqueline also maliciously attempted to absolve herself from her actions in other criminal proceedings which are absolutely unrelated to the Complainant. It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the Complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry.

It is also pertinent to submit here that the reputation of any person in the film industry is an asset and any dent in the same would cause huge and irreparable damage to their career, stated Nora Fatehi. Nora through her advocates Vikram Singh Chauhan, Umair Ahmed, and Tanisha stated that Jacqueline made a "false statement" which was "unnecessary and unwarranted".

Jacqueline "unnecessarily dragged the complainant" and "defamed her as she is in the same industry and is fully aware that the business of any artist and their career is solely based on their reputation. (ANI)