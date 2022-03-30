Hyderabad(Telangana): Two nonagenarians took everyone by surprise after winning the two-day 8th Masters Athletics Championship held at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Hanumakonda on March 26-27.

The competitions held 17 events for the age groups 35 to 100 years. Competitions including 100 and 200 metres races, javelin throw, hammer throw, 5 km race walk, triple jump, were organised in the event. Among the nonagenarians, Srinivas Reddy (90), a freedom fighter who hails from Geesukonda in the Warangal district, participated in the long jump and shot-put events, and won two gold medals in javelin and long jump.

Komuraiah (95) from Khila Warangal, enthusiastically took part in the 5-kilometer running race and won gold. The nonagenarian said that "regular walks and exercises kept him fit." Tourism and Sports Minister, Srinivas Goud who was the chief guest on the occasion congratulated Srinivas Reddy and Komuraiah. He added that "everyone should get some inspiration from the duo." Sportspersons from several districts participated in the two-day championship held in Hanumakonda.

