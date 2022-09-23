Madurai: The first "non-violence" market in the country kicked off on Friday in Madurai at the Madurai Gandhi Memorial Museum and will continue till September 26. According to the organizaers over 120 producers from South India is taking part in the exhibition and seminars regarding rural and non-violent products.

The unique initiative has been undertaken by the Nonviolent Economics Federation in collaboration with Madurai Gandhi Memorial Museum and is based on J.C Kumarappa's Gandhian Economics. Speaking on the initiative, PV Rajagopal, coordinator of non-violent market and a Gandhian said " there is a need to introduce non-violent market system to our next generation. The objective of the event is that the growth of Indian economy should be based on non-violent market. Over 150 producer groups in South Indian states are participate in the non-violence Market."

He also said that all the producers are involved in such production on a very small scale depending on their village and engage in production as per local requirement. "An opportunity has also been created for them to learn about Non Violent Economy. One of its objectives is to sensitize the villagers on non-violent economy and also instruct them to fulfill their own needs at their own residences," added Rajagopal.

Rajagopal also said that , sessions and seminars with different types of educators and scholars will be held during ther programme. ". Through this, the public has been given an opportunity to know about the purpose and activities of the non-violent market. On the same day of September 22, long ago Gandhiji observed half dress fast in Madurai. Therefore, we are starting the non-violence market event with that day in mind," he added.