Raipur: Non-Congress, non-BJP parties in Chattisgarh have started to strengthen their organization in view of the Assembly elections in the State next year. Janata Congress Chhattisgarh, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Aam Aadmi Party have started public outreach programs and membership drives to strengthen their organizations.

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh J General Secretary Mahesh Devangan said that the party's state president is crisscrossing the State along with other leaders. He also said that the party is preparing to take out a Satyagraha Yatra.

" Within the next few months party leaders will visit different villages of Chhattisgarh. A membership campaign is going on in all the districts of the state. In the coming days, the party is going to agitate on different issues at the ground level. The party is not in any alliance at present. We are preparing to contest all the seats from Bastar to Surguja," said Devangan.

BSP, on the other hand, made it clear that it will contest the Assembly elections on its own strength as its strategy of contesting the Assembly election in 2018 in an alliance did not result in any electoral gain. " During the 2018 Assembly elections, we had contested in an alliance. But it did not benefit the party. This time the top leadership has decided that the party will contest the elections on its own strength," said BSP MLA Keshav Chandra.

He also said that the party was revamping the organization and had started the process of candidate selection in accordance with the caste equation. As for the AAP, the party spokesperson in the State Munna Bisen said that is preparing to contest all the 70 seats in Chattisgarh. " Currently, we are holding Gram Sampark Abhiyan and have so far reached out to 14000 villages. At present there are 1.50 lakh members in the State," he added.