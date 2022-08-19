Dehradun: Police have set out to arrest controversial YouTuber Bobby Kataria in the case of drinking alcohol and threatening the police while sitting on a chair by stopping traffic on the road in Dehradun after obtaining a non-bailable warrant from a local court. Police have sent teams to Haryana to arrest Kataria. Last week, a video of Bobby Kataria drinking on the road Kimadi Marg in Dehradun went viral.

Also read: Another case against Bobby Kataria, this time for drinking on middle of road

The video uploaded on his Instagram account recently also had a song playing in the background that said "Roads Apne Baap Ki". DGP Ashok Kumar had ordered SSP Dehradun to take action against Kataria. A case was registered at Cantt Police Station in this regard. The police had issued notices to Kataria for questioning a day later. DGP Ashok Kumar had warned Bobby Kataria that if he does not appear for questioning at the police station in time, the police will take strict action against him.

After the DGP's order of action, Kataria posted on his Facebook wall saying he had become “used to having meals in the jail”. In an Instagram post, Kataria while reacting to the police case, said he is flying to the UAE. Kataria, who has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram, was earlier seen lighting a cigarette on one of the back rows of a SpiceJet plane.