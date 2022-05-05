New Delhi: The online nominations or recommendations for the Padma Awards 2023 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day next year opened on May 1 and the last date for nominations is September 15, 2022. The Padma awards, namely Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards in the country.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. The award is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements or service in all fields or disciplines such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants, including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for the Padma awards. The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the Padma portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her/his respective field or discipline.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has requested all Central Ministries, Departments, States, Union Territory governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, and Institutes of Excellence to make concerted efforts to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from among women, weaker sections of the society, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, differently-abled persons and who are doing selfless service for society. The nominations or recommendations for Padma awards will be received online only on the National Awards portal https://awards.gov.in.