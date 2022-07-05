New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday issued notification for the August 6 poll to elect the next Vice President, setting in motion the process of filing nomination papers by candidates.

The voting for the Vice President elections will take place on August 6 from 10 am till 5 pm. The last date for filing nominations is July 19, said a statement by the poll body. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on July 20 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 22. The term of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10 and the next Vice President will take oath on August 11.

The Vice President is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting is held by secret ballot. Earlier, Election Commission stated in a release that the electoral college for the 16th vice-presidential election this year consists of 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha.

Electoral College comprises a total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament. Since all the electors are members of both Houses of Parliament, each legislator’s vote would have equal weight. There is no concept of open voting in the election and showing the ballot to anyone under any circumstances in the case of presidential and vice-presidential elections is totally prohibited, the EC had cautioned, adding that the parties cannot issue a whip to its MPs in the matter of voting.

The nomination paper of a candidate has to be subscribed by at least 20 electors as proposers and by at least 20 other electors as seconders. An elector can subscribe to only one nomination paper of a candidate as either a proposer or a seconder. A candidate can file a maximum of four nomination papers. The security deposit for the election is Rs 15,000. Unlike the presidential polls where the voting takes place at multiple locations as the elected MLAs, not the nominated members, also form part of the electoral college, in the vice-presidential election, the voting takes place in Parliament House.

Names of vice-presidential candidates are yet to be announced by the ruling NDA and the Opposition. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a clear edge in the election, in which the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including the nominated ones, are eligible to vote.