Lucknow: Nominations for two vacant seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council started on Monday. The last date for filing the nominations is August 1, while polling will be held on August 11. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on August 2 while nominations can be withdrawn till August 4. On August 11, voting will be held from 9 am to 5 pm and after that, the counting of votes will take place.

The seats fell vacant due to the death of SP MLC Ahmed Hasan and the end of the tenure of Thakur Jaiveer Singh. There is a direct contest between SP and BJP on the two seats. SP MLC Ahmed Hasan died on 20 February 2022, while Thakur Jaiveer Singh resigned on 24 March 2022.

