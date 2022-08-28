New Delhi: Renowned architect Harish Tripathy opined that the demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers would certainly raise a big question mark among the home buyers across the country when they make any plan to purchase their 'dream homes. Speaking with ETV Bharat, Tripathy said that this demolition will make buyers extra cautious while buying property.

Earlier, if a buyer was told by the builder that a particular society with a number of flats already got approval from the authority concerned and it’s legalised, today’s development would certainly raise questions on such claims made by the builders,” said Tripathy. Another major point that the homebuyers may take note of is the property insurance of the homes they are buying. “Edifice Engineering, which is tasked to bring down the structures, has secured a Rs 100-crore insurance cover for any damages it may cause. Now, the question is whether all home buyers will get the insurance in totality or not,” said Tripathy.

Giving another example of the demolition of four apartments at Maradu town of Kerala’s Kochi, Tripathy said that ever since the apartments were demolished, at least 8-10 home buyers are yet to get their legitimate insurance. “It’s a fact that insurance companies often give insurance by excluding several clauses and it does not incorporate everything,” said Tripathy.

In fact, the same company, Edifice Engineering, was also involved in the demolition of four apartments located in the Maradu town of Kerala’s Kochi in 2020. These apartments were razed in 2020 after the Supreme Court order directed so citing that the construction had violated coastal zone regulations.

As far as demolition is concerned, Tripathy said that there may be some damage to the nearby locality. “However, the exact picture will be cleared once the demolition work is complete,” Tripathy said. The Noida Supertech Twin Towers Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors), part of the Emerald Court, which will be demolished at around 2:30 pm, were found to be in violation of multiple regulations and norms regarding construction.