New Delhi/NOIDA: Citing serious concerns expressed by the Noida local authorities, the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the Supertech Emerald Court Complex here has asked the owners to desist from renting out flats to bachelors, those seeking PG (paying guest) and live-in accommodation.

A meeting to this effect was convened by the office-bearers of the Emerald Court Owners' RWS recently, wherein it was decided that building bylaws prohibit the use of flats as Paying Guest accommodation, Guest House, or renting out to a group of bachelors/students where the residency is of the transient in nature.

"Serious concern has been raised by the Noida local authorities about the possibility of objectionable activities in these flats. Hence, at the meeting, a resolution was passed that from January 1, 2023, these types of accommodation will not be operating within the Emerald Court premises," said Uday Bhan Teotia, president of RWS.

"Owners of these flats have been asked to issue notice to such tenants or those who have rented out flats for PG, bachelor, and live-in accommodation so that the flats could be vacated within 30 days from the date of notification. From January 1, 2023, flats on the premises of Supertech Emerald Court Complex, will not be allowed to use for PG accommodation, Guest Houses, or staying place for bachelors or live-ins," Teotia added.