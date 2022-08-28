Noida: Following the much-awaited Noida twin towers demolition, authorities and officials belonging to Edifice Engineering, the company overseeing the task, said on Sunday that no collateral damage was reported in the process, adding that a clearer picture would emerge in some time.

"No damage has been dealt to residential towers in adjoining Emerald Court after the Supertech demolition," said an official of Eddifice Engineering, the organisation handling the controlled explosion. A joint team of Eddifice officials, CBRI (Central Building Research Institute), as well as Noida officials, began the structural analysis of adjacent buildings following the demolition. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Noida, also confirmed the same.

Noida twin towers demolished in nine seconds

"Broadly, no damage has been dealt to nearby housing societies. Only some bit of debris has come towards the road. We will get a better idea of the situation in an hour", said Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari. According to the inputs from the ground, those who vacated the buildings will be allowed to go back by 6:30 pm. Sources said that not even a glass broke in the adjoining buildings.

A total of 3,700 kg of explosives brought down the giant structure in an estimated nine seconds. The 100-meter tall structure, built by Supertech Limited, was razed to the ground remotely as a cloud of smoke engulfed the area.

Explaining the mechanism, Dr Anil Joseph, Managing Director of Geo Structurals Pvt Ltd, said the system followed for demolition was a controlled implosion. "Our team alongside IIT Madras was measuring the vibrations and studying the structural behaviour of the nearby buildings. Everything has gone as planned, and the fall took place as predicted. This is the tallest demolition to have taken place in India so far" he said.

"In controlled implosion, we delay the blast in each column. The sequence of the blast is controlled based on where we want the building to collapse. The touchdown vibration when the primary impact takes place is the most crucial, as controlling that large ensures the safety of surrounding buildings" Dr Jospeh stated.

"This has been going on for the last five months. On April 10, the trial blast took place. It all led up to today when the entire thing culminated in success" he added. As precautionary measures, the Environment Department of the Uttar Pradesh government had installed six dust machines around the area, which would measure the PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels before, during, and after the blast.

Following the demolition, anti-smog gun was also used to spray water droplets and bring down dust suspended in the air. The twin towers, Apex and Ceyane, consisting 32 and 29 floors respectively, have been demolished a year after a Supreme Court verdict in a case that dragged on for more than nine years.