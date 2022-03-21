Noida: In a Noida village, vandalism inside a temple by anti-social elements has come forward, where traces of blood have also been found inside the temple. The villagers showed their rage about the incident. The incident took place in Noida’s Sector 63 area.

The Shiva temple of Baharampur village located in Noida was vandalized. The idol and the Shivalinga were vandalized by some anti-social elements late in the night. The villagers were shocked to see the temple from inside this morning. Villagers claim that the incident has been enacted to create animosity among the people. "We are demanding stringent action against the culprits," said the local residents.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case based on the complaint of nearby villagers and collected the CCTV footage, and are scanning all footage thoroughly. The blood marks found inside the temple were also collected by the forensic team. Further investigation is still on.