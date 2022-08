Noida: Hours after Shrikant Tyagi supporters created a ruckus at the Grand Omaxe Society, the Uttar Pradesh police slapped Gangster Act against Shrikant Tyagi. Following the Uttar Pradesh government's zero-tolerance policy, Noida police on Sunday slapped Gangster Act on Shrikant Tyagi and his properties are likely to be attached, according to sources. Tyagi is accused of allegedly assaulting a woman after a spat at a housing society in Noida.