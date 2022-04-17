Noida (Uttar Pradesh): After the incident of violence and stone-pelting in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital, the Noida Police is on alert and a flag march was conducted with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public."After Delhi's sensitive incident, a flag march is underway by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Love Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order).

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession on Saturday. Some people, including two policemen, have been injured. Delhi police have deployed heavy security in the area.Delhi Police has registered a case and started the investigation of the incident.

"Case registered and investigation started... the police team present on the spot immediately contained the situation in the clash during Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri and maintained peace and order. A few policemen got injured in the process," said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak. Pathak said that the situation is under total control and the atmosphere is peaceful.

"Situation is under total control; the atmosphere is peaceful. We are in continuous touch with people and are appealing to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours. An adequate number of police officials are here for protection," he added. Heavy security forces were deployed in the Jahangirpuri area to maintain a law and order situation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also condemned the violence and appealed for maintaining peace. "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country cannot progress without it. Central govt has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace," the Chief Minister said. "The country cannot progress without peace, all people have to maintain peace, law and order. If needed, there is an agency, there is the police, whose responsibility is there. It is the responsibility of the central government to create peace and order in Delhi," he told reporters.

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order, said official sources. Shah, in a telephonic conversation with both the officers, also took stock of the situation after stone-pelting in Delhi's Jahangirpuri following clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession this evening.

Officials said that Shah also directed the officers to take strict action against the miscreants. Meanwhile, BJP MP from North-West Delhi Hans Raj Hans in the wee hours of Sunday visited the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in the national capital and said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is keeping every minute's track. "I couldn't sleep; wanted to go and check the situation myself. Union Home Minister is also awake, keeping every minute's track," said Hans.

The BJP MP further said that the matter will very soon be disclosed and the culprit will be revealed. "Many agencies and forces are on the case... the matter will very soon be disclosed; who did it and what happened," he added. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told the media that the "situation is under control". He also appealed to citizens "not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media". Police officials said miscreants attacked when the police tried to handle the situation on the spot. Stones were pelted on the procession.

ANI