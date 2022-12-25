Noida (Uttar Pradesh): Around 60,000 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 3.80 crore seized by the Noida police has been destroyed in pursuance of court orders, a senior official said on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said the liquor was seized in 500 cases between 2015 and 2022. The illicit liquor was destroyed on Saturday, he said.

"Around 60,000 litres of liquor which was seized by Sector 39 and Sector 20 police stations has been destroyed after due procedures. This liquor was occupying storage space in these police stations. This liquor was estimated worth Rs 3.80 crore," Dwivedi said.

Similarly, 19 vehicles have been auctioned which were impounded by Sector 20 police station in connection with these cases. These included five four-wheelers and 14 two-wheelers, he said. "The amount recovered from the auction of these vehicles would be submitted in the state treasury," Dwivedi added. (PTI)