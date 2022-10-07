New Delhi: An accused in a mobile theft case in which mobile phones worth Rs 5 crore were stolen about four years ago, has been arrested by officials of the Dankaur Kotwali Police station from Bihar after absconding for four years, police said on Thursday.

According to police the accused, who was not appearing before the court after getting bail despite being summoned repeatedly, has been arrested from Bihar. They also said that there was a reward of Rs. 25,000 for the accused identified as Amitesh.

According to police about four years ago 6,000 mobile phones worth Rs 5 crore went missing from a mobile phone company in the Police Station Ecotech-I area. The company then lodged a complaint of theft against 31 employees including Amitesh, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar.

Police said that the accused used to work for the company adding that he was later arrested. After some time the case was handed over to to the Dankaur Police Station. They also said that after getting bail Amitesh stopped appearing before the court and the court ordered Dankaur Police to arrest him.

But since Amitesh left Delhi after being granted bail it became difficult for police to track him. According to police sources after coming to know that the accused was living in his home state of Bihar, a police team reached the Darbhanga district.

" The police team that to nab the accused in Bihar, came to know that he is living in his native place of Darbhanga in Bihar. But the locals did not tell the address of the accused to the police team since they were wearing Uttar Pradesh Police," said Dankaur police station in-charge Radha Raman Singh said.

Then one policeman disguised himself as a monk and inquired the locals about the whereabouts of Amitesh and came to know that he has been living as a monk in a temple in the district for years. Police said that then the investigators reached the spot disguised as monks and arrested the accused and brought to back to Dankaur Kotwali.