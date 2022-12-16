Noida: Noida police arrested a man from Kanpur for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them offices, virtual space and shops. The arrested accused, identified as Mayank Agarwal, along with his accomplices cheated buyers of crores. The police are also looking for his other accomplices.

Mayank, during the interrogation, revealed that in 2014, he along with Satendra Singh Tomar, Atul Vikram Singh, Sandeep Kaushik, Sanjay Jain, Saurabh Kumar Pandey, Avninder, Shashikant Chaurasia and Vinita Chaurasia of Proplarity Group of Companies and HSL Software Pvt Ltd, duped people on the pretext of providing offices, virtual space and shops. According to the police, they took deposits in crores from buyers in lieu of the space. However, due to a dispute over the distribution of the amount received from the buyers, the construction work was stopped.

Between 2014-2015, his accomplices took about Rs 49 lakh from Pushpa Mishra and her son Rishi Prasad Mishra by luring them with a buyback scheme. Mayank returned from Noida to Kanpur after the buyers filed a complaint. Accused Satendra Tomar has also fled somewhere while Sanjay Jain moved to Gurugram after selling his property in Delhi, which is being investigated. (IANS)