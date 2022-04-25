Noida: Reacting to a viral video on social media, the Noida Police are searching the four youths for performing stunts on a Scorpio SUV. In the viral video, the youth are sitting on the bonnet and the roof of the car at the underpass located in Sector 51 of Sector 24 area of ​​Noida. Additional DGP Ranvijay Singh said that the video has come to his notice through social media.

The youth are openly flouting the road safety law in the video with police officials saying that they are trying to locate them through the vehicle registration number seen in the video.