Noida: Four seniors of JSS College situated at Sector 62 in Noida, Delhi, have been suspended for ragging a first year B Tech student leading to fracture in his shoulder bone. It was alleged that seniors beat up the junior student because the latter failed to address them as 'Sir'. The aggrieved student was confined to a room and thrashed by the seniors which resulted in fracture of his shoulder bone.

Based on a complaint filed by the student victim, a case was instituted against the four accused at Sector 58 police station. On the other hand, the college management has suspended all the four students involved in ragging the junior. Besides, police have been conducting raids to arrest the accused.

The aggrieved student while studying in his hostel room was asked to come to room number 101, where some seniors; who were stated to be drunk, asked the victim to complete an assignment. When the junior student said he will not be able to complete the assignment, seniors then became foul mouthed and also began assaulting the student. When the victim said 'Sorry Bhaiya' then they insisted him to say 'Sir' not 'Bhaiya', police said quoting the victim.

The victim has been admitted to a hospital following his injury and an investigation was launched after police received a complaint about the matter. The police, in its investigation, found that the senior students of third year were ragging the juniors for not doing 'assignments' and not calling them 'Sir'. The student victim was beaten so brutally that his shoulder bone got fractured, said police sources.