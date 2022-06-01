New Delhi/Noida: Alok Bhati, a native of Chithaira village in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, has secured 413th rank in Union Public Service Commission 2021, Despite hailing from a humble background, Alok achieved success through his hard work, Alok's father always supported his three children in pursuing higher education. Ajit Singh Bhati father of Alok said, "I have been into dairy business not to make money. Whatever earnings came from selling milk, were spent on Alok and the other two children's education. I always ensured Alok should focus on studies and money should not be a constraint in achieving his goals."

Alok has been a meritorious student since childhood. Similar to two doctor brothers -- Dr. Krishnakant Kanwadia and Dr. Rahul Kanwadia-who also successfully cracked the civil services exam -- Alok also had his primary education from his village school in Hindi medium. Thereafter, he pursued Intermediate at Dadri College.

The whole village was soaked in celebrations when they heard the news about Alok clearing the UPSC exam with flying colors. Sweets were distributed among villagers and people took selfies with Alok. Manoj who lives next door to Alok's house, said, "All the three children of Ajit Singh Bhati were meritorious students. Ajit Bhati always encouraged their children to attain higher education. We are so glad that they are setting good examples for the other villagers."