Noida: Allotment of over 55,000 sq metre land along the Yamuna Expressway has been approved for housing the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who will be tasked with the security of the upcoming Noida International Airport, according to an official statement. The decision, among others, was approved by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) during its 76th board meeting on Monday.

The approval has been done for allotment of the land to airport's concessionaire Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a fully-owned subsidiary of Zurich International Airport AG, which has won the contract to develop the greenfield airport at Jewar, some 75 km off Delhi. The development work of the Noida International Airport project is being done by the concessionaire M/s Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd, whose concession period is 40 years. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is under the Government of India, is responsible for security at all airports in the country. The CISF will also look after the security at the Jewar Airport, the YEIDA said in the statement.

As per the airport's concession agreement, the consignee has to provide residential facilities to the security forces deployed for the security of the airport. In this regard, plot number GH-03A, Sector-22A of area 55219.178 square metres has been kept aside from e-auction for the residence of CISF and it has been decided to allot the land to concessionaire YIAPL under group housing category at a cost of 15 per cent in addition to the prevailing rate at the time of land allotment, it stated.

However, the YEIDA also made it clear that after allotment, the land will not be sold or sub-leased by the allottee and will not be used for any other purpose. The construction, operation, maintenance, etc of the proposed houses on the above referred plot will have to be done by the concessionaire YIAPL with its own resources as per the building bylaws of the authority, it said. The YEIDA also said it has decided to fix the standards for the building and activities to be constructed under the airport by including aviation chapter in the building bylaws.

This addition has been done over requests of the concessionaire of the Noida International Airport, said the YEIDA, which manages land along the 165-km-long Yamuna Expressway and functions under the Industrial Development Ministry of the Uttar Pradesh government. The authority has also decided to acquire more land around the upcoming airport, whose first phase is expected to be completed by September 2024. In view of construction of peripheral road from industrial sectors adjacent to Noida International Airport such as sectors 21, 28, 29, 32, 33, 10, 09, construction of connecting road in the North East and West sides of the airport and in view of possibilities of future encroachment, it has been decided to purchase land up to 500 metres, including roads, with mutual consent for acquisition of land, it said.

The YEIDA is a 12.50 per cent stakeholder in the Noida International Airport. The Greater Noida Authority also holds a 12.50 per cent stake in the airport, while the Noida Authority and the UP government have 37.50 per cent holding stakes each in it. (PTI)