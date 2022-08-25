Amaravati: India may be a land of thousand problems, but it is also a mother of billion solutions, "you are the solution, the real heroes and the true makers of a new India", said Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi encouraging the students of SRM AP. He highlighted the significance of freedom and education in every child’s life and urged students to use their privilege of education to make this world a better place.

Kailash Satyarthi called upon society to be the voice of several thousand children, who have become the victims of child exploitation. The compassionate youth can work towards eliminating child labour and make India a haven for kids. The Nobel Peace laureate addressed the students of SRM University-AP in an event organised on “Compassionate Youth Leadership: Key to Building a Better Future” on August 22. Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao, registrar Dr R Prem Kumar and other university dignitaries graced the occasion.

Also read: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi expresses concern over lack of attention to children's edu post Covid

“It is an honour and privilege to have with us one of the greatest thought leaders of our times whose ideals and actions are revered and respected all over the world”, said Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao welcoming the guest. He emphasised the university’s vision to disseminate transformative education and enable its students to be conscientious citizens, who can play an instrumental role in nation-building.

Satyarthi acknowledged the contributions of SRM educational institutions toward moulding knowledgeable and passionate youth. Beyond its quality of education, he also admired the university for diffusing the values of humanity and compassion among the student community. He recounted the stories of children he rescued, who pursued their education in SRM educational institutes.

Satyarthi reiterated the power of compassion in transforming the individual into a change maker and the need for education to ignite the spirit of compassion in every student’s mind. The renowned child rights activist, who has been pivotal in the rescue of over one lakh children from forced labour and slavery, is reckoned the world over for spearheading 'Bachpan Bachao Andolan', Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, Global March Against Child Labour, the 100 Million Campaign and several other initiatives to fight against the injustices perpetrated against children worldwide and advocated for the universal right of children’s education. An interactive session was organised following the event where the students and faculty had a brief dialogue with the Nobel Laureate. Registrar Dr R Prem Kumar proposed the vote of thanks on behalf of the university to Kailash Satyarthi for accepting the invitation and visiting SRM University-AP. (It's an advertorial)