Dehradun: Former Chief Minister of Uttrakhand Tirath Singh Rawat claimed that no government work will be done in the state without offering a commission. Following the statement, Congress got an opportunity to hit back at the BJP in the state. Rawat in his statement said, "No work gets done without percentage, I should not have said this as I have been a former CM and still holds a post, but I have no hesitation in saying that, when we separated from Uttar Pradesh, we should have reduced the commission percentage to zero, but instead of bringing it to zero, unfortunately, we began it from 20 which used to be the maximum percentage limit of commission in UP."

"For this, I don't blame any particular person or a party, it's a mental state which needs to be fixed. "It's my state, it's my family until this approach didn't come into mind things will not get better. So, the officials and the public representative have to think upon it, public representatives can't escape, they have to be made accountable for it", he opined.

Later, responding to Rawat's claims Garima Mehra Dasauni, Uttrakhand Congress spokesperson, said, "I totally agree with Rawat's statement, but show some courage and say this to your top leadership and state leadership as your party is in the power from the past six years. She also said that government should take strict action against corrupt persons so that leaders, who indulge in graft, will not dare to exploit the common man.