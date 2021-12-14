New Delhi: India's foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Tuesday said that there is no unease in the India-Bangladesh relationship.

In response to a media query on whether the India Bangladesh ties has been impacted due to communal riots and other issues, Shringla said, "having visited the country a short while ago, I would completely dispel any perception that there's unease in relation. There's no unease in the relationship. It is an extraordinary one, a close relationship, based on our multi-faceted ties".

He observed that the relationship between India and Bangladesh is based on ties of history, culture, language. "It's bound by people-to-people ties which I think can't be replicated very often in other cases. Those ties are at a high point and I think that relationship born out of very strong leadership-level vision and guidance".

Beginning tomorrow, President Kovind will be paying a state visit to Bangladesh. The visit will be from 15-17 Dec, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said.

"This visit is in the context of 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka at which Bangladesh President has invited Prez Kovind to represent India as a guest of honour," he said.

President will be accompanied by MoS Education Subhas Sarkar and MP Rajdeep Roy.

Shringala said the visit has a great historical significance. This year marks the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence while it also commemorates 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"The day also commemorates the great victory over the Pakistani Army and their unconditional surrender to our joint forces - Indian Armed forces and Bangladesh's forces on 16th December 1971," Shringla added.

During the visit, the President will also hold a delegation-level meeting with the Bangladesh President. PM Sheikh Hasina, and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will call on Kovind.

Kovind's schedule includes interaction with 'Mukti Jodhas' - Bangladeshis who took up arms and fought to free their country, along with Indian armed forces. A delegation of Indian veterans will also meet the President.