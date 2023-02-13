Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday disapproved the idea of resumption of trade with Pakistan, asking how it can be carried out with a nation that sends drugs and arms every day to his state through drones. The chief minister also took a swipe at BJP leader Sunil Jakhar over his tweet about supporting the "beleaguered neighbour".

Responding to a question on the resumption of trade ties with Pakistan, Mann said, "How can we conduct trade with a country with which our relations are not good and which sends slow poison (narcotics) to kill our youth?" Pakistan sends drugs and arms and ammunition to Punjab using drones every day, he told reporters here. The chief minister also referred to the ongoing economic crisis in the neighbouring country.

"Sunil Jakhar has said help should be extended to Pakistan. He is from Abohar and he should send kinnow there (Pakistan)," Mann said. In a tweet on Monday, BJP leader Jakhar said, "As millions suffer food shortages, a virtually bankrupt Pakistan desperately needs help. A confident India should support a beleaguered neighbour-despite inimical designs of its deep state. Lets reciprocate the spirit of goodwill which made Kartarpur corridor possible." Pakistan suspended trade with India in August 2019 after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)