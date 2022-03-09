Lucknow: Swapnil Mamgai, the Police Superintendent for Kanpur Dehat, had said on Tuesday that those interfering in the counting process would face shoot-at-sight orders. After significant speculation and alarm over said comment, on Wednesday GDP Mukul Goyal cleared air over the statement.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Goyal denied any such order being given by anyone in the police department. "On whose order will Kanpur Dehat SP will shoot? No such order has been given", he said.

He clarified that orders have been provided to take 'strict action' against those creating disturbances during the counting process.

Mamgai's comments came during a press conference by Kanpur Dehat DM Jitendra Pratap Singh, where the latter detailed preparations ahead of results on March 10. Adding to Singh's statement about provisions to be taken during polls, Mamgai had made the controversial comment about shoot-at-sight orders.

Also read: UP: Postal ballot counting to begin at 8 am, EVM vote-counting at 8:30 am on March 10