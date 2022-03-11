New Delhi: In the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Moscow has said that it sees no security concerns at present for the Indian students in Russia to leave that country.

The embassy, however, said certain disruptions in Russian banking services, as well as direct flight connectivity to India, have been reported and Indian students may consider returning home if they have concerns over these aspects. "Indian students studying in Russia need not worry and there are no security reasons for them to leave, said a statement from the Indian Embassy in Russia.

The statement also highlighted that "The Embassy is in regular contact with the relevant authorities with respect to the safety and security of the Indian Nationals including students".

The embassy issued guidelines for Indian students in Russian universities after being contacted by them for advice on “their continued stay in the country”.

The guidelines made no reference to the impact of crippling sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. However, most of the concerns of the students appeared to be related to the fallout of the sanctions, which have hit the Russian economy very hard. “Certain disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity from Russia to India is, however, taking place,” the guidelines said. “If students have concerns regarding these aspects and would like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so,” the guidelines added.

"Regarding the academic programs, the Embassy has been informed by a number of universities that they have already shifted to the online distance learning mode. Students are advised to exercise their discretion in consultation with their respective universities on the appropriate course of action regarding the continuation of their academic activities without disruption," the statement is further read.

This statement comes after many Indian students studying in Russia expressed their concerns over the Russia-Ukraine war and over cash shortage.

(With agency inputs)