Hazaribagh: Villagers here in Jharkhand had to carry a pregnant woman on a cot to a hospital for her delivery due to lack of road and hospital.

The villagers carried Gudiya Devi on their shoulders to the motorable point at the onset of her labour pains on Monday.

She was in critical condition when the villagers took the initiative to carry her on the cot. After that, a private car was arranged to take her to the nearest hospital.

Social worker Bhavesh Kumar Hembram said, "Several applications have been given from the district administration to the government for the construction of roads in this village. But the application has not been processed."

As many as six villages of Jharkhand lacks the basic facilities, and there is neither a proper road nor a hospital. As a result, people have to put their lives at risk to get basic medical treatment in these villages.