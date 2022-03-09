Haveri(Karnataka): Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the Union government is not responding to the request of bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar by a private plane.

Siddaramaiah paid a visit to Naveen's family in Chalageri village in Haveri district and consoled them. He said that Congress leader M.B. Koliwad's son has written to the central government seeking permission to bring back the body of Naveen in his private aircraft from Ukraine but there is no response from the central government on the issue yet.

Siddaramaiah added, "Naveen's death is a great loss to the state. His parents are shedding tears and it is the responsibility of the central government to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen. I will also write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this matter".

Earlier, on Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the authorities have recovered the body of Naveen. "I have spoken to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. He has informed that the body of Naveen has been kept at the mortuary. He has assured that there is heavy shelling in the area and as soon as it stops, the attempts will be made to bring his mortal remains to India," he said.

Naveen was killed on March 1 after being hit by Russian shelling in Ukraine's eastern city Kharkiv. He was out of his bunker in search of food early in the morning when he was hit by shelling. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Naveen's father and consoled him.

