Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday barred religious processions without prior permission from the authorities though allowed the use of loudspeakers without causing inconvenience to people.

In a statement on behalf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, the office of UP CM tweeted that while seeking permission, an affidavit should be taken from the organiser regarding maintaining peace and harmony. “Permission should be given to only those religious processions which are traditional, new events should not be given unnecessary permission,” it added.

The restrictions come ahead of the festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritya which are being celebrated simultaneously next month. They also come on the heels of communal riots in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. The UP CM is also said to have directed officials from the police station to the ADG level to hold dialogues with religious leaders and eminent personalities within the next 24 hours to ensure peace during the upcoming festivals.

Further orders include the deployment of additional police forces in sensitive areas, foot patrolling and the use of drones to keep an eye on the situation. Police response vehicles (PRVs) have been directed to remain active. The CM also instructed the officers that loudspeakers can be used at religious places in UP, but it should not cause inconvenience to anyone. He further said that no procession shall take place without prior permission from the local authorities.

