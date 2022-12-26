New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a massive hue and cry over the new Covid19 variant BF.7, renowned virologist Dr T Jacob John on Monday said that there is no reason to predict the fourth wave in India.

"As of today, there is no reason to predict the fourth wave. However, you can't rule out anything with Coronavirus," Dr John tiold ETV Bharat. Starting that the number of cases of new variant is very low, Dr John said that the Indian vaccine can fight against BF.7.

"This new variant (BF.7) of course is a variant of concern. In fact, all Omicron variants are Variants of Concern. However, India has got a lot of experience now, so no need to worry. Definitely, our government will respond (to the situation)," the virologist said. Dr. T Jacob John was the former director at ICMR's Centre of Advanced Research in Virology.

"There is no evidence in India showing that this new variant is causing anything worrisome. If you look at the Indian data, there is no indication and even today there is no point in predicting the problem," he added.BF.7 is a a.sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5. As per report, this new variant had its origins in China.

Speaking on the issue Dr Giridhar Gyani, general secretary of Health Care Providers Association-India said "Our scientific community team does not foresee a new wave or threat. We have increased the testing and that is why we are witnessing an increase in number of cases."

Dr Gyani said that his organization is thinking of giving suggestions to the government for the second precaution dose.

"We are even thinking about the second booster dose. However, we have to complete the first precaution dose at the earliest," said Dr. Gyani. India as of date detected four confirmed cases of BF.7 variant Swab samples of the patients have been sent by the authorities for genomic sequencing.

India's active Covid19 caseload currently stands at 3,428 with a recovery rate of 98.8 percent. As many as 196 new cases of Covid19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. India conducted 35,173 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total tests up to 90.99 crores.