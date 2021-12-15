New Delhi: The Central Government has no plans to revoke the ban on the use of Chinese applications which were banned earlier in the country, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to a question as to whether the Government proposes to restart the use of banned Chinese applications, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated "There is no proposal with the Ministry to revoke the blocking orders."

As to whether the Government seeks to develop its own browser to curb cyber crimes in the country, it stated there are several internet browsers available including open-source browsers.

"For better regulation of cyber crimes, broader consensus with States is required," it added.

Asked whether the new law regulating web series,OTT will be able to curb the "continuous transmission of obscene materials through phone", the Ministry stated that it has notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 under Information Technology Act, 2000, on 25th February 2021.

"Code of Ethics to be followed by publishers of news & current affairs on digital media and publishers of online curated content (commonly known as OTT Platforms)," it stated.