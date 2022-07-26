New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that no permission has been given to accommodate medical students who were evacuated from Ukraine due to the war into Indian medical colleges and universities.

"No permission has been given to accommodate medical students who were evacuated from Ukraine due to the war into Indian medical colleges/universities," said the Minister of State (MoS) for Health in a response to a question raised by CPI MP Binoy Viswam in Rajya Sabha. Pawar said that no legal provision for the same exists. Reacting to Pawar's statement, Viswam stated that for a Government that has a "history of abusing" its legislative powers at the drop of a hat, its decision not to create a special provision in such an extraordinary circumstance is extremely condemnable.

Also read: DGCA has amended rules for boarding specially-abled on flights: Govt informs RS

"The Government has failed these students who have suffered an extreme event such as a war and is jeopardizing their future for no logical reason," said Viswam. Criticizing the central government, Viswam said that the health minister has failed to provide data on the exact number of medical students in these circumstances and has only provided a vague figure of 20,000 students being evacuated from Ukraine.

The MoS in a separate reply stated that there are no such provisions in the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 as well as the Regulations to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to Indian medical colleges. "No permission has been given by the NMC to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute/university," she added.