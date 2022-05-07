Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah rejected the demand imposing the President’s Rule in Bengal raised by the BJP MLAs and MPs in an organisational meeting convened at a hotel on the outskirts of the city on Friday. “Can an elected government be removed?” is what Shah said during the meeting. Instead, he advised the party to fight against violence democratically.

He is learnt to have cited Mamata Banerjee’s example to motivate the party leaders. “Mamata Banerjee also had to fight while the CPM was in power. “I also fought a lot after starting from scratch. Many murder cases have been filed against me,” Shah said. However, taking a jibe at the Mamata Banerjee-led government, Shah said that Mamata is now doing what the CPM did during its reign. “If you are in the opposition, you have to fight. You can’t lose morale,” he said. At the same time, he said it is not enough to just talk about violence. “In Bihar and Kerala, too, BJP workers are facing the same thing. So, we have to fight on our own,” Shah pointed out.

