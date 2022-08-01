New Delhi: The Union Government has not set up any committee to find out the reasons for religious conversion by members of the tribal community, MoS, Ministry of Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu stated in Lok Sabha in a written reply on Monday.

He further stated that figures about religious conversion are not being maintained by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. "Preservation and promotion of a culture of the tribes of India is a priority of the Government of India. The twin objectives of the schemes of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs are the welfare and development of the Scheduled Tribes while preserving and promoting their culture," the MoS said.

As for the steps taken by the Government for the development of the tribal community, the minister said that the Government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy for the development of the tribal population and to bring them into the mainstream of development.

"Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP), now called Scheduled Tribe Component (STC), is a dedicated source of funds for tribal development and conservation and promotion of tribal culture, language, and traditions. STC is a multi-purpose strategy which includes support for education, health, sanitation, water supply, livelihood, etc," he added.

The MoS further stated that the Ministry administers five scholarship schemes, catering to students studying in classes 9th till Post-Doctoral Research, including for studying abroad in accordance with the guidelines of the concerned scheme.

"Support to Tribal Research Institute (TRI)’ aims to strengthen Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) in various activities", the minister said while giving out a list of schemes initiated by the Government to bring the tribals into the mainstream of development along with others...," he added.