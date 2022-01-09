New Delhi: After recovering from Corona, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that there is no plan to impose lockdown as of now and there will be no lockdown if people wear masks.

He said on Sunday the city is likely to report 22,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. He appealed to the public to wear masks and not panic.

Rising COVID-19 cases is a matter of concern but there is no need to panic. Very few people are getting hospitalised. Wearing mask is very important. There will be no lockdown if you continue to wear the mask. There is no plan to impose lockdown as of now, Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference. The CM said that he along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Centre are keeping a close eye on the Covid situation. Our attempt is to impose minimum restrictions so livelihoods are not affected, Kejriwal said.

Less than a week after testing positive for COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday informed that he has recovered from the infection. "After recovering from Corona, I am back at your service," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor had informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after holding a political rally in Dehradun in poll-bound Uttarakhand. Taking to Twitter, he had said that he has mild symptoms and is isolated at home. A week before testing positive for coronavirus, Kejriwal had actively campaigned in poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa.

Delhi reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, its highest since May 5 last year, said the state health department on Saturday.

The city has reported 513 cases of Omicron variant so far.