Agartala: The Chief Minister of Tripura officially launched a web portal of the AIDS Control Society on Wednesday at Pragya Bhawan in Agartala. On the occasion of World AIDS Day, Biplab Kumar Deb said, "the government has plans to set up a national standard institution in the state to provide better medical services to HIV positive people,"

Speaking at the event, the CM said that concerted efforts of all including women are needed to protect the youngsters from bad habits like drugs and prevention of HIV infection. “The state government has been keeping a close eye on the recent HIV infection statistics. Necessary instructions have been given to provide appropriate medical services through early detection of the infected. In this case, volunteer organizations including NSS can be involved,” Chief Minister said.

According to the recent data of the State AIDS Control Society, the officials said the steep rise is a matter of concern. “If officials of the health and family welfare department feel necessary, they should test each and every college student in the state. Unfortunately, the cases are being detected in higher numbers among college going students of the state,” Deb laments.

Chief Minister also stressed on taking treatment at the right time without hiding the ailment. Deb further said that the government is moving ahead with various innovative plans including startups and IT hubs to build a secure and bright future for the youth. “Before that, there is a need for healthy living of the youth community. Everyone has to take part in this,” Deb said.

He also directed officials that wherever abnormal infection rates are found, more tests should be done to identify and assess the cause of the increase in infections. He said that one of the conditions for prevention of HIV infection is to prevent the youth from using drugs through drugs and syringes.