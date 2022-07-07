Chidambaram (Tamil Nadu): Denying claims by some people that she was insulted in a temple here, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Wednesday that she was received by priests and given ‘prasad’. “No one insulted me,” she told reporters here when asked on claims doing the rounds that she was insulted by Dikshitars, the hereditary priests, of the Chidambaram Lord Shiva temple.

Though a person inside the temple told her to sit in another spot nearby, she answered him that she would be seated only at the very same place as her purpose of the visit was to offer prayers, she said. Later, that man moved away and she did not take him seriously. Priests gave her ‘prasad’ and garlands offered during prayers, she said. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, however, made a reference to past controversies.

It may be recalled that some devotees had alleged that a section of Dikshitars did not allow the singing of the sacred Tamil Shaivite hymns Thevaram and Thiruvasagam in the temple precincts. Allegations of financial irregularities in the management of the temple have also been made. Such allegations have been denied by the priests. (With agency inputs)