Haveri (Karnataka): Father of the Indian student killed in Ukraine today has alleged that no one from the Indian Embassy reached out to stranded students in Kharkiv.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar from the Haveri district in Karnataka was killed when he stepped out of his bunker to exchange currency and fetch some food in war-torn Kharkiv, his uncle Ujjanagouda claimed. The family back home slipped into gloom upon receiving the news of their child being killed in the faraway European nation, with a large number of people thronging the house to console the bereaved family.

"No one form the Indian Embassy reached out to stranded Indian students in Kharkiv in Ukraine," Shekharappa, the victim's father alleged on Tuesday. Naveen was in the fourth year of his course in the Kharkiv medical college. On Tuesday morning, Naveen had called the family saying there was no food and water in the bunker, Ujjanagouda stated. Learning about the tragedy, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called up Naveen's family and expressed his sorrow. Bommai assured them that he would make every effort to bring back their son's body to India.

