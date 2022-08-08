Mysuru(Karnataka): Veteran multilingual actor Prakash Raj on Sunday lashed out at the Central government during a press interaction in Mysuru conducted by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA). He criticized the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign stating that it is not a mark of true patriotism. "Instead of this, employment should be created for the youth, price rise should be curbed, poverty should be eradicated, khadi national flag should be encouraged in place of polythene and the synthetic national flag," he said.

Raj expressed concerns about the deteriorating condition of the country and urged people to step up and question the "system". The actor didn't hold back in responding to the queries of the media and went on to highlight issues of national concern. Addressing a question, he commented on the issue of the language divide in the country saying that Hindi is not the national language, it is just a language. He also raised questions about the money spent on VIP culture with a common man's tax, arguing that even after paying taxes, common people do not avail the basic benefits.

This is not the first time that the actor spoke so candidly. He has in the past too raised his voice and encouraged others to question the ruling government that thrives on the taxes paid by common people. The actor runs a non-government organization 'Appu Express Ambulance' in memory of Puneet Rajkumar to serve the poor. Raj entered politics in 2019 as an Independent candidate and does not endorse any political party.