Patna: Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) supremo Mukesh Sahni on Friday slammed BJP state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal over his allegation of taking money from Grand Alliance to withdraw from contesting the ensuing bypoll in the Kurhani Assembly seat. No one has that much money to buy Mukesh Sahani. If serving the people in society is called collecting money in politics then I will make this mistake again and again for my people. Sanjay Jaiswal should first tell why he joined RJD and then BJP after leaving his medical profession. He should also speak about why the allies of the NDA are leaving BJP one by one, Sahni asked.

Four days ago, Jaiswal posted a message on his Facebook page claiming that a pleading competition among the opposition parties will start over the Kurhani seat. Jaiswal stated that Mukesh Sahani will plead before Nitish Kumar that how he used to attack BJP at his behest. Jaiswal further stated that Nitish, too, will plead before RJD to get that seat for the sake of his reputation apart from fielding Sahni as per the agreement between the opposition.

Sahni slammed BJP and said, “BJP can buy MLAs, but no one has that much money to buy Mukesh Sahni. Let the BJP do anything but I swear to teach a lesson to that party in the Kurhani bypoll. I am wondering why BJP is so scared of VIP fielding their candidate in the Kurhani seat.”

The bypoll in the Kurhani Assembly seat in Muzaffarpur district will be conducted on December 5. The seat fell vacant after the Assembly Speaker disqualified sitting RJD MLA Anil Sahani following his conviction in the LTC scam. Sahni alleged that BJP has always cheated the fishermen's community. “VIP is here to fight for the rights of the poor and downtrodden,” Sahni asserted.