Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that the non-alignment policy did not exist anymore as there are no two superpowers in the world. The Union Minister made the remarks while referring to the change in the foreign policy of India.

Speaking at India's Eight Years Foreign Policy meeting in Visakhapatnam, Jaishankar also said that groups like G7 and G20 were emerging due to the failure of the UN Groups. As for bilateral relations with China, Jaishankar said that India wants friendly ties with China but that is not possible unilaterally. He reiterated that India now follows an independent foreign policy.

"Glad to be in Visakhapatnam. Interacted with a wide cross-section on how world perceives India. Thank team @BJP4Andhra for organizing. Good to hear appreciation of a Vande Bharat evacuee from Wuhan. Welcomed a local civil service ranker who aspires to join the Foreign Service," tweeted Jaishankar.