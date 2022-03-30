New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has not notified any rule under which Government employees can be dismissed from service if they or their family members are found to be sympathetic to people accused in terror cases, Minister of State, Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"The Government of Jammu & Kashmir has not notified any new rules in this regard," the Union Minister stated in a written reply. He was responding to questions raised by Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil. Rai further stated that the Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued instructions regarding mandatory Vigilance Clearance for Government employees for obtaining passports in accordance with the instructions of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T), Government of India.