Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said his government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there is no major reason to panic at present.

He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises. Delhi reported a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent on Monday, the highest in the last two months, triggering concerns about the resurgence of Covid in the capital. The test positivity rate stood at 2.87 per cent on February 5. "We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There's no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation," Kejriwal said.

